Hassani Dotson Injury: In concussion protocol
Dotson is now in concussion protocol following a knock in the last match against St. Louis, coach Brian Schmetzer said Tuesday, per Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports.
Dotson had avoided the protocol earlier in the season but ultimately suffered a new blow. He's now set to miss the next visit to San Jose Earthquakes, where Cristian Roldan and Snyder Brunell may start in holding midfield. Dotson played 215 minutes over the first three MLS games of the year, recording six tackles in that span.
