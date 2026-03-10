Hassani Dotson headshot

Hassani Dotson Injury: In concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Dotson is now in concussion protocol following a knock in the last match against St. Louis, coach Brian Schmetzer said Tuesday, per Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports.

Dotson had avoided the protocol earlier in the season but ultimately suffered a new blow. He's now set to miss the next visit to San Jose Earthquakes, where Cristian Roldan and Snyder Brunell may start in holding midfield. Dotson played 215 minutes over the first three MLS games of the year, recording six tackles in that span.

Hassani Dotson
Seattle Sounders FC
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hassani Dotson
