Hassani Dotson Injury: Nearing return

Dotson (concussion) could return in upcoming weeks after manager Brian Schmetzer said he "is probably close as he's trying to get out of that concussion protocol", Jackson Felts of KJR Radio reports.

Dotson will aim to be an option after the international break following a two-game absence due to concussion protocol. The midfielder made three straight starts at the beginning of the season, so he could be a solid alternative to Nikola Petkovic and Snyder Brunell as soon as he's fit, but his production may be limited to passing and defensive numbers.