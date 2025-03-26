Hassani Dotson Injury: Set for surgery

Dotson is set to be out for months after receiving knee surgery, according to manager Eric Rasmay, per Andy Greder of Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

Dotson will be heading to the sidelines for a couple of months, as he is set for surgery Wednesday after suffering a meniscus injury. This is a tough blow for the club, as he was a regular starter to begin the season. Numerous players will likely see an increase in time due to his absence, with Owen Gene and Ho-yeon Jung as possible replacements.