Hassani Dotson Injury: Taken off with head injury
Dotson was subbed off due to a head injury in the 59th minute during the clash with Colorado, reports Lauren Helmbrecht of Fox 13 Seattle.
There was a lengthy pause of the game after Dotson suffered a head injury. More on his condition is expected to be revealed soon, however he is expected to be put on concussion protocol, making him doubtful for the next match vs Salt Lake. Snyder Brunell came on in his relief.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hassani Dotson See More
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22October 28, 2024
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 6September 9, 2020
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 28September 11, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 24August 14, 2019
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 21July 26, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hassani Dotson See More