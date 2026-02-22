Hassani Dotson headshot

Hassani Dotson Injury: Taken off with head injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Dotson was subbed off due to a head injury in the 59th minute during the clash with Colorado, reports Lauren Helmbrecht of Fox 13 Seattle.

There was a lengthy pause of the game after Dotson suffered a head injury. More on his condition is expected to be revealed soon, however he is expected to be put on concussion protocol, making him doubtful for the next match vs Salt Lake. Snyder Brunell came on in his relief.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hassani Dotson
