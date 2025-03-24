Hassani Dotson Injury: Will be assessed Monday

Dotson was forced off in the 42nd minute of Saturday's 2-2 draw against LA Galaxy due to a knee injury and will likely be assessed on Monday, coach Eric Ramsay said in a press conference, per Andy Greder of Pioneer Press. "Until we have that scanned and confirmed, we certainly hold out all hope in the world for him. We'll revisit that one on Monday. I know he had some discomfort after an incident that was close to the bench, and it was something he wasn't able to shake off. You know how Hassani is; he is a tough guy. He is an all-action player, and one that is desperate to stay on the pitch. You assume that if he wasn't able to do so, then there is certainly something there."

Dotson suffered a knee injury in Saturday's game and is expected to be assessed on Monday to determine the extent of the issue. According to the coach, it didn't look good, which could be concerning since it's the same knee where he tore his ACL in 2022. The midfielder has been a regular starter this season, and if the injury is serious, Owen Gene could see a larger role in midfield.