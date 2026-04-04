Hassani Dotson headshot

Hassani Dotson News: Available as substitute Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 5:17pm

Dotson (concussion) has made the match squad as a substitute option for Saturday's clash with Houston Dynamo.

Dotson could feature for the first time in almost one month, having cleared the concussion protocol during the last week. The midfielder was quite active in the initial stages of the campaign, averaging 23.7 passes, 2.0 tackles and 2.0 ball recoveries per game. He should be a decent alternative to Snyder Brunell in Nikola Petkovic's (knee) absence going forward.

Hassani Dotson
Seattle Sounders FC
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