Hassani Dotson News: Scores the opening goal

Dotson scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.

Dotson had a solid outing on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City after scoring the opening goal in the 15th minute off a setup from Morris Duggan. This was the midfielder's first goal of the season and his first two shots in four appearances. He also maintained his streak of creating two chances in each of his last three games. He will aim to contribute again on Saturday against LA Galaxy.