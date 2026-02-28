Hassani Dotson headshot

Hassani Dotson News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 4:14pm

Dotson (head) is in the starting lineup to face Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Dotson won't see his involvement limited after avoiding the concussion protocol despite leaving the previous match with a head injury. The midfielder will aim to make an impact through accurate passes and ball recovery stats while forming a holding midfield pairing alongside Cristian Roldan. Meanwhile, Snyder Brunell will have to wait for an opportunity on the bench.

Hassani Dotson
Seattle Sounders FC
