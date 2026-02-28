Hassani Dotson News: Starting Saturday
Dotson (head) is in the starting lineup to face Real Salt Lake on Saturday.
Dotson won't see his involvement limited after avoiding the concussion protocol despite leaving the previous match with a head injury. The midfielder will aim to make an impact through accurate passes and ball recovery stats while forming a holding midfield pairing alongside Cristian Roldan. Meanwhile, Snyder Brunell will have to wait for an opportunity on the bench.
