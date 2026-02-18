Hauke Wahl Injury: Back in contention

Wahl (knee) should be an option for Sunday's clash against Bremen after training fully with the team this week, according to Rupert Fabig from Hamburger Abendblatt.

Wahl had been shelved with a knee injury that kept him out of St. Pauli's last three matches, but the defender is back in full training this week and is lining up to be available for Sunday's matchup against Bremen. He's been a locked-in starter all season, and there's a real chance he slots straight back into the starting XI in the back-three if the staff gives him the green light.