Hauke Wahl Injury: Could return against Bremen

Wahl (knee) is nearing a return and could be available for the clash against Bremen on Feb. 22, coach Alexander Blessin said in the press conference. "Regarding the other players, they should be available against Bremen."

Wahl has missed the last two matches with a knee injury and Saturday's showdown against Leverkusen is arriving a bit too soon for him to make his return. However, next week's matchup against Bremen is firmly in play as a potential comeback date if his recovery stays on track. His absence has been felt at the back for St. Pauli, as he is a locked-in starter when healthy, forcing a reshuffle in the starting XI and opening the door for newcomer Tomoya Ando to take on an expanded role.