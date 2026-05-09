Hauke Wahl Injury: Dealing with illness
Wahl is not in the squad for Saturday's clash with Leipzig due to a stomach bug.
Wahl misses out on short notice after coming down with the illness ahead of Saturday's match. With an already thin pool of healthy defenders available, Wahl's absence further marginalizes St. Pauli's defense as Lars Ritzka has to slide into an unfamiliar position on the left side of the back three to begin Saturday's match.
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