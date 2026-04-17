Hauke Wahl News: Provides first Bundesliga assist

Wahl had an assist with his lone chance created while making six clearances during Friday's 1-1 draw with Koln.

Wahl set up Karol Mets in the 69th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading St. Pauli in clearances. The assist was the first in Wahl's Bundesliga career and his first goal involvement since February 22nd. The defender has combined for two tackles and 27 clearances over his last three appearances.