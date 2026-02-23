Hauke Wahl News: Scores opener Sunday

Wahl scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Werder Bremen.

Wahl snapped the deadlock in the 55th minute, climbing above his marker to power home Danel Sinani's service and ignite the breakthrough right out of halftime pressure after a sluggish first half from both sides. The goal completely shifted the momentum, and from there he took command of the back line as St. Pauli dug in and managed a tense, high-wire finish to protect the advantage. Wahl delivered a dominant two-way performance, logging two tackles (two won), two interceptions and a season high 13 clearances to slam the door and lock up the win.