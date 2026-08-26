Hayden Hackney Injury: Picks up knock

Hackney is out for Wednesday's Carabao Cup match against Preston North End due to a knock, according to his club.

Hackney is not with his team as they play in the Carabao Cup, with the young midfielder dealing with a slight knock. This comes after he started in their season opener and was an influential piece, so the club will hope his return is quick. The good news is that a knock shouldn't be too much of a concern, potentially already being an option come the weekend.