Hazem Mastouri Injury: Could miss World Cup

Mastouri (undisclosed) suffered an injury during training with the Tunisian national team and could miss the World Cup in June, with a replacement potentially called up should he be unable to recover in time.

Mastouri's injury is a significant concern for Tunisia heading into the summer tournament, with the forward's fitness now a major question mark. No further details have been provided on the nature or severity of the issue, leaving his World Cup participation uncertain pending further examination. The Tunisian staff will assess his condition closely over the coming days before making any decision on a potential replacement ahead of the tournament.