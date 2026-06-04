Hazem Mastouri News: Available for Tunisia

Mastouri (undisclosed) has been cleared of any injury concerns after arriving at Tunisia's training camp in full health, with coach Sabri Lamouchi confirming there is nothing to worry about, according to NoussourTN.

Mastouri had been the subject of injury rumors in recent days that raised questions about his availability for the tournament, but the attacker himself moved quickly to clarify the situation upon his arrival at camp. The possibility of calling up Issam Jebali of Gamba Osaka as a replacement had been floated but is no longer necessary given Mastouri's clean bill of health. The forward has contributed four goals across 18 appearances for the Aigles de Carthage and will be fully available as Tunisia prepare to face the Netherlands, Japan and Sweden in the group stage.