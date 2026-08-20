Hector Bellerin Injury: Available after ankle injury

Bellerin is available for Friday's clash against Real Sociedad after recovering from an ankle injury, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Bellerin had missed several days of training after suffering the sprain in the friendly against Inter Milan, but his recovery has since progressed to the point where he's fully cleared for selection. His availability strengthens Betis's options at right back heading into Friday's season opener against Real Sociedad at La Cartuja, with Angel Ortiz having been the fallback option had Bellerin not recovered in time. Bellerin is expected to be in contention for a starting role now that he's back to full fitness.