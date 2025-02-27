Hector Bellerin Injury: Back in training this week

Bellerin (foot) returned to training earlier this week and might be an option to face Real Madrid on Saturday, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo.

Bellerin hasn't played for Betis in LaLiga since Nov. 3, when he logged 45 minutes against Athletic Club in a 1-1 draw, but his return to training suggests he might be an option for Saturday's clash against Los Merengues. It's unclear if he'll start, though, due to the emergence of youngster Angel Ortiz (ankle) and the presence of Youssouf Sabaly.