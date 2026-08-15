Hector Bellerin Injury: Exits friendly due to injury
Bellerin left Saturday's friendly match against Inter Milan in the first half due to an undisclosed injury, according to ZonaMixta.
The extent of the injury is uncertain, but it's certainly a worrisome sight for Betis since Bellerin is projected to open the 2026/27 season as the first-choice right-back. Angel Ortiz took his place in the game, and he'd be in line to start at right-back in the Liga opener against Real Sociedad next Friday if Bellerin doesn't recover in time.
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