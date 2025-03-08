Hector Bellerin Injury: Fit to face Las Palmas

Bellerin (foot) is an option for Sunday's match against Las Palmas, according to manager Manuel Pellegrini, per Miguel Moran of Marca. "Hector has been coming out of a fairly long injury. Tomorrow he is on the list of summoned to be able to have the possibility to play."

Bellerin was back in training this week, clearing him to be an option for Sunday's match after a lengthy absence due to a foot injury. He has started in six of his seven appearances this season but will likely not see the start to begin with a cautious start planned, hoping to see the start in the coming matches.