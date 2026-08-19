Hector Bellerin Injury: Returns to training group

Bellerin rejoined Betis's training session Wednesday after missing several days with an ankle sprain suffered in the friendly against Inter Milan, according to Eldesmarque.

Bellerin's return increases his chances of being available for Friday's season opener against Real Sociedad at La Cartuja. The session was led by coach Manuel Pellegrini, who had been absent Tuesday for personal reasons, with Bellerin's reappearance in the group standing out as the main development. Bellerin is expected to be further assessed in the coming days before a final decision is made on his involvement in the opener. Angel Ortiz remains an option at right back should Bellerin ultimately be unavailable.