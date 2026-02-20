Hector Bellerin Injury: Set to return Saturday

Bellerin (undisclosed) will be available for Saturday's contest against Rayo Vallecano, manager Manuel Pellegrini told media Friday. "Chimy, Cucho and Héctor will be in the squad for tomorrow's game. That helps us because we'll have more depth on the bench."

Bellerin had been training normally with the team throughout the week, so it's not surprising to see him being upgraded to available. The veteran right-back should be a candidate to return to the lineup right away against Rayo Vallecano.