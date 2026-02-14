Hector Bellerin headshot

Hector Bellerin Injury: Still training individually

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Bellerin (muscular) was still training individually Saturday and is not an option for Sunday's clash against Mallorca, coach Manuel Pellegrini said in the press conference, according to Zona Mixta. "The squad list is the same as last week."

Bellerin got in some individual work during training this week but he has already been ruled out for Sunday's showdown against Mallorca. The medical staff is not giving him the green light yet, so he will stay on the sidelines for this one. His absence leaves a clear opportunity for Aitor Ruibal or Angel Ortiz to step into an expanded role along Real Betis' back line.

Hector Bellerin
Betis
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hector Bellerin
