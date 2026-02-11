Bellerin is still working his way back from a muscular injury that made him miss the last six games across all competitions and which limited him to side work Wednesday. He was spotted running and training with the ball on grass alongside the other injured players, which keeps him in doubt for Sunday's clash against Mallorca. His status will hinge on how he progresses over the next few days and whether he can rejoin full team training, but until he is fully cleared, Aitor Ruibal or Angel Ortiz are the two options to start at right-back for Betis.