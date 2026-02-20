Hector Bellerin Injury: Trains normally, could return

Bellerin (muscular) trained normally with the team in recent days and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, according to Zona Mixta.

Bellerin has returned to full team training over the past few days and moved through sessions without any setbacks, putting him in line to be available for Saturday's matchup against Rayo Vallecano. That is a strong boost for Betis, as he has been a steady presence at right back and remains one of the more reliable pieces in the back line when healthy. Once he is fully up to speed, he should provide added stability and depth to the defense heading into the upcoming stretch of fixtures.