Hector Bellerin Injury: Uncertain for league debut

Bellerin was absent from Tuesday's training session after leaving Saturday's friendly against Inter Milan after just 10 minutes due to an undisclosed injury, according to Zona Mixta.

Bellerin is nonetheless expected to be available for Friday's match against Real Sociedad despite the setback, which keeps his status somewhat uncertain heading into Betis's league debut. The right back's early exit from the Inter match raised some concern given the timing so close to the start of the season. Bellerin is expected to be assessed further before a final call is made on his involvement. Angel Ortiz remains an option at right back should Bellerin be unavailable for the opener.