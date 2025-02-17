Hector Bellerin Injury: Working in recovery process

Bellerin (foot) has been working on the gym and has yet to resume full training with the team, Ivan Diaz of Estadio Deportivo reports.

Bellerin has been included in the A List for the UEFA Europa Conference League, so the team has confidence in him returning to the side sooner than later. However, the fact that he's yet to return to full training suggests he's, at least, a couple of weeks away from returning to action. There's no clear date for his return to action, though it wouldn't be surprising if Bellerin is sidelined until early March at the earliest.