Hector Bellerin headshot

Hector Bellerin News: Assists opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Bellerin assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Osasuna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 29th minute.

Bellerin set up Ez Abde's opener in the seventh minute. Bellerin recorded 26 passes and also made two clearances and a tackle. He has now accumulated six clearances, five tackles and three interceptions across the last four games whilst also contributing to two goals.

Hector Bellerin
Betis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hector Bellerin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hector Bellerin See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
263 days ago