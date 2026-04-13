Hector Bellerin News: Assists opener

Bellerin assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Osasuna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 29th minute.

Bellerin set up Ez Abde's opener in the seventh minute. Bellerin recorded 26 passes and also made two clearances and a tackle. He has now accumulated six clearances, five tackles and three interceptions across the last four games whilst also contributing to two goals.