Hector Bellerin News: Assists opener
Bellerin assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Osasuna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 29th minute.
Bellerin set up Ez Abde's opener in the seventh minute. Bellerin recorded 26 passes and also made two clearances and a tackle. He has now accumulated six clearances, five tackles and three interceptions across the last four games whilst also contributing to two goals.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hector Bellerin See More