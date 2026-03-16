Hector Bellerin headshot

Hector Bellerin News: Earns first goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Bellerin scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo.

Bellerin would earn a goal Sunday on a rare occasion, finding the back of the net in the 49th minute to level the match, his first goal since the 2020 campaign with Arsenal. This comes after a long time without playing as well, as this was his first appearance since Jan. 10 due to an injury. He is up to three goal contributions this campaign, likely to remain in a starting role now that he is fit.

Hector Bellerin
Betis
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