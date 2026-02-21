Hector Bellerin headshot

Hector Bellerin News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Bellerin (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano.

Bellerin is named on the bench for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano after training normally with the team throughout the week and being upgraded to available. The veteran right-back is fit again but does not immediately return to the starting lineup Saturday. He remains a viable option to feature off the bench if needed.

Hector Bellerin
Betis
