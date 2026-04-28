Hector Bellerin headshot

Hector Bellerin News: Scores late equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Bellerin scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Real Madrid.

Bellerin caught a loose ball inside the box and drilled a shot past Andriy Lunin to give Betis a huge point in their quest to play in Europe next season. Bellerin has some offensive upside due to his crossing ability, but for the most part, he earns his upside from defensive stats.

Hector Bellerin
Betis
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