Hector Bellerin headshot

Hector Bellerin News: Struggles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Bellerin recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Barcelona.

Bellerin failed to get much done during Sunday's loss. He took a single poor shot and accomplished little else during a match that Barcelona dominated throughout. The defender could hardly stem the tide of the Barcelona attack, and had extremely limited time on the ball, especially in the final third.

Hector Bellerin
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