Hector Bellerin News: Struggles in loss
Bellerin recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Barcelona.
Bellerin failed to get much done during Sunday's loss. He took a single poor shot and accomplished little else during a match that Barcelona dominated throughout. The defender could hardly stem the tide of the Barcelona attack, and had extremely limited time on the ball, especially in the final third.
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