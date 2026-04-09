Hector Fort Injury: Could return against Atletico

Fort (shoulder) is being targeted for a return in the April 22 clash against Atletico, according to coach Eder Sarabia. "Yes we will try [to get him back for the clash against Atletico on April 22]."

Fort had appeared close to a return for Saturday's clash against Valencia after rejoining team training, but the club is clearly taking a cautious approach rather than rushing him back before he is fully ready following shoulder surgery in late December. Tete Morente will continue to hold down the right flank in his absence, with Fort now targeting a return for what would be an important fixture for Elche in the final stretch of the season.