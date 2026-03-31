Hector Fort Injury: Returns to team training Tuesday

Fort (shoulder) returned to full tean training Tuesday and is targeting a return for the April 3 clash against Rayo Vallecano, according to Jorge Adsuar Jimenez of Pasion Franjiverde.

Fort has been sidelined since late December following shoulder injury that required surgery, making his return to the training pitch a significant milestone for both player and Elche. The wing-back had been carving out a strong role under coach Eder Sarabia before going down, and once he gets back up to full speed, he has every chance of regaining a starting spot. Josan and Martim Neto have been sharing duties in his absence, but Fort's return gives Sarabia a welcome headache in the best possible way heading into the final stretch of the season.