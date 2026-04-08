Hector Fort Injury: Trains normally with team

Fort (shoulder) returned to full team training since last week and should be in contention for Saturday's clash against Valencia, according to Jorge Adsuar Jimenez of Pasion Franjiverde.

Fort has been working his way back since undergoing shoulder surgery in late December, and his return to team sessions is a significant step forward in what has been a lengthy road back. The wing-back was carving out a strong role under coach Sarabia before going down, and if he comes through the rest of the week without any setbacks, Saturday's clash against Valencia could mark his long-awaited competitive return. Tete Morente has been holding down the right flank in his absence and the two could now push each other for the starting spot heading into the final stretch of the season.