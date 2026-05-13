Hector Fort News: Scores goal vs. Betis

Fort scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Betis.

Fort found the back of the net late in the first half with a shot that was deflected off an opposing defender, and that was Elche's first shot on target in the game. Fort can play all over the right flank, but as a wing-back on a team that's fighting to not get relegated, he's expected to have most of his value as a defensive asset.