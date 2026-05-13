Hector Fort headshot

Hector Fort News: Scores goal vs. Betis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Fort scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Betis.

Fort found the back of the net late in the first half with a shot that was deflected off an opposing defender, and that was Elche's first shot on target in the game. Fort can play all over the right flank, but as a wing-back on a team that's fighting to not get relegated, he's expected to have most of his value as a defensive asset.

Hector Fort
Elche
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