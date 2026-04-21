Hector Fort News: Set to return Wednesday

Fort (shoulder) is in line to return for Wednesday's clash against Atletico, according to coach Eder Sarabia. "In principle, Hector returns."

Fort has been sidelined since late December following shoulder surgery, making his potential return a significant moment for both player and club heading into the final stretch of the season. The wing-back had been carving out a strong role before going down and should push to regain his starting spot on the right flank once back up to full speed, with Tete Morente having held that role during his lengthy absence. The club will make a final call ahead of kickoff to ensure he is fully ready to feature some minutes against the Colchoneros.