Hector Herrera Injury: Misses Pachuca match
Herrera dropped out of the starting lineup in Saturday's 3-2 win over Pachuca because of a muscular issue as he "felt he was a bit loaded and preferred not to risk it", according to manager Antonio Mohamed.
Herrera was replaced by Franco Romero in a two-man defensive midfield alongside Marcel Alejandro Ruiz in Saturday's clash. While there has been little information about his status, the coach's post-match comments suggest it was a precautionary decision for the experienced player to avoid a worse problem. In that case, he could be in contention for starts soon, supporting ball distribution and playmaking.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now