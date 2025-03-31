Hector Herrera Injury: Misses Pachuca match

Herrera dropped out of the starting lineup in Saturday's 3-2 win over Pachuca because of a muscular issue as he "felt he was a bit loaded and preferred not to risk it", according to manager Antonio Mohamed.

Herrera was replaced by Franco Romero in a two-man defensive midfield alongside Marcel Alejandro Ruiz in Saturday's clash. While there has been little information about his status, the coach's post-match comments suggest it was a precautionary decision for the experienced player to avoid a worse problem. In that case, he could be in contention for starts soon, supporting ball distribution and playmaking.