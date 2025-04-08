Hector Herrera Injury: Pictured in training

Herrera (undisclosed) took part in Tuesday's practice after being sidelined due to minor discomfort.

Herrera wasn't fully recovered for the previous meeting with Santos, but he should be fine to play at least as a substitute in the final stretch of the regular season. With both Herrera and Franco Romero (undisclosed) expected to return, it will likely be one among them and Victor Arteaga who features as the most defensive member of Diablos' midfield, and there could be some rotation in the upcoming matches. When on the pitch, the veteran may deliver a variety of stats after averaging 62.7 passes, 1.7 chances created, 1.7 tackles and 1.0 interceptions per game over his last three starts.