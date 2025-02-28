Hector Herrera News: Credited with two assists

Herrera assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 5-0 win over Queretaro.

Herrera made his first start of the campaign and thrived, setting up two of the team's five goals and looking like a dominant presence in midfield. Despite impressing in this win, it's uncertain whether Herrera will remain in the XI for the matchup against America on Saturday, though his effort in this win certainly boosts his chances of doing so.