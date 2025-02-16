Fantasy Soccer
Hector Herrera headshot

Hector Herrera News: Makes short appearance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2025 at 5:37pm

Herrera registered one interception in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Guadalajara.

Herrera's output was limited to 10 accurate passes and a couple of defensive contributions in Saturday's match. He came off the bench for the fourth time in a row after being suspended in the initial three games of the Clausura season. While his role is unlikely to change soon, the veteran midfielder is a strong backup option behind the current starters Franco Romero and Marcel Alejandro Ruiz.

Hector Herrera
Toluca
