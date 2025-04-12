Hector Herrera News: Starting against Atlas

Herrera (undisclosed) is in the starting squad for Saturday's game versus Atlas.

Herrera returned to training early in the week and rejoined the team following a two-game absence. The experienced midfielder is reliable for passing and defensive stats and could have some playmaking potential while he's on the pitch. However, there may be some rotation in the final Clausura weeks between him, Victor Arteaga and eventually Franco Romero (undisclosed).