Hector Herrera headshot

Hector Herrera News: Starting against Atlas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Herrera (undisclosed) is in the starting squad for Saturday's game versus Atlas.

Herrera returned to training early in the week and rejoined the team following a two-game absence. The experienced midfielder is reliable for passing and defensive stats and could have some playmaking potential while he's on the pitch. However, there may be some rotation in the final Clausura weeks between him, Victor Arteaga and eventually Franco Romero (undisclosed).

