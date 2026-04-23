Hector Holguin News: Concedes twice to San Luis

Holguin made six saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Atletico San Luis.

Holguin held his own in a surprise start, stopping four shots from inside the box and not to blame for any of the goals allowed in the defeat. He was chosen over an out-of-form Carlos Acevedo, but it could have been just a one-off rotation. Regardless, the season is nearing its end, with his team facing an extended break before the start of the Apertura course.