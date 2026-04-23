Hector Holguin News: Concedes twice to San Luis
Holguin made six saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Atletico San Luis.
Holguin held his own in a surprise start, stopping four shots from inside the box and not to blame for any of the goals allowed in the defeat. He was chosen over an out-of-form Carlos Acevedo, but it could have been just a one-off rotation. Regardless, the season is nearing its end, with his team facing an extended break before the start of the Apertura course.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now