Hector Holguin News: Keeps clean sheet against Rayados

Holguin registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 3-0 win against Monterrey.

Holguin remained in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game after taking over the spot from Carlos Acevedo, and the result was much better this time as the Saints neutralized a talented offense. However, it was the end of the season for them, so Holguin won't have a chance to play again until the Apertura 2026 tournament. He finished with just three appearances, tallying eight saves and two goals conceded across 200 minutes on the field.