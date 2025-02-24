Hector Martinez Injury: Back in training
Martinez (ankle) was involved in training Monday, according to manager Javier Mascherano, per Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald.
Martinez looks to be in a decent spot after missing the season opener Saturday, as the defender did train Monday. He will likely be a close call for Sunday's match against Houston, hopefully training more and clearing the injury before the match. He started in every match he appeared in last season and could see a decent role once fit.
