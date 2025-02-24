Fantasy Soccer
Hector Martinez Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Martinez (ankle) was involved in training Monday, according to manager Javier Mascherano, per Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald.

Martinez looks to be in a decent spot after missing the season opener Saturday, as the defender did train Monday. He will likely be a close call for Sunday's match against Houston, hopefully training more and clearing the injury before the match. He started in every match he appeared in last season and could see a decent role once fit.

