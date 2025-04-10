Hector Martinez News: On bench Wednesday
Martinez (groin) remained an unused substitute in Wednesday's 3-1 win over LAFC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.
Martinez has been sidelined for the last two MLS matches due to a groin injury but appears to have recovered after featuring on the bench in Wednesday's clash. The defender will likely return to the bench role he held earlier this season prior to the injury.
