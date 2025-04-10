Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hector Martinez headshot

Hector Martinez News: On bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Martinez (groin) remained an unused substitute in Wednesday's 3-1 win over LAFC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Martinez has been sidelined for the last two MLS matches due to a groin injury but appears to have recovered after featuring on the bench in Wednesday's clash. The defender will likely return to the bench role he held earlier this season prior to the injury.

Hector Martinez
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now