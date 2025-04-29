Hector Martinez News: Scores in home defeat

Martinez scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 defeat against FC Dallas.

Martinez made his first start of the season and scored to bring his team to a 3-1 lead. Inter Miami then conceded three goals in a row to lose the match 4-3. In the match, he attempted three shots, and his goal was the only one that ended on target. He also created one chance.