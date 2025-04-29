Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hector Martinez headshot

Hector Martinez News: Scores in home defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Martinez scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 defeat against FC Dallas.

Martinez made his first start of the season and scored to bring his team to a 3-1 lead. Inter Miami then conceded three goals in a row to lose the match 4-3. In the match, he attempted three shots, and his goal was the only one that ended on target. He also created one chance.

Hector Martinez
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now