Hector Martinez News: Unused sub Tuesday
Martinez (ankle) was on the bench for Tuesday's 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City in the CONCACAF, indicating he has fully recovered from his injury.
Martinez missed the season opener Saturday with an ankle injury but returned to training in recent days. He was an unused substitute Tuesday, which suggests he has fully recovered and should be available for Sunday's match against Houston. He could compete for a starting spot in defense moving forward.
