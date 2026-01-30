Helinho was in great form with four goals and two assists over his last six league games before being held off the squad for Friday's trip. He'll be a doubt for future fixtures, with his return depending on how quickly he can resume full practice. However, the fact that he has been prone to lengthy injuries in the last few years is not a good sign for his recovery. Sebastian Cordova took Helinho's place in the initial lineup against Puebla, but Santiago Simon could also feature on the right wing, in which case Diego Barbosa would play at right-back in future games.