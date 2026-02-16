Helinho Injury: Still injured

Helinho remains sidelined because he "has a sprained ankle since the match against Tigres and has been unable to recover", according to coach Antonio Mohamed, who added that he expects the player to be available for the Feb. 28 game versus Guadalajara.

Helinho was in productive before suffering the injury, as he contributed four goals and two assists over his last four league starts. He's now set to miss his fourth match due to the issue, but he may be an option towards the final stretch of the regular season. Until then, Jesus Ricardo Angulo and Santiago Simon could take on offensive responsibilities on the right wing, although neither of them is as explosive as the Brazilian.